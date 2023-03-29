FORECAST: Gusts could reach 30-40 mph Thursday

High pressure remains over the area today but gradually shifts to the east. This means we begin a southerly flow with wind that picks up warmer, moist and slightly unstable air from Texas. Mostly sunny skies will be common this afternoon with temperatures back to seasonal within the upper 50s and lower 60s. high pressure will continue to slowly shift east through Thursday but with the developing area of low pressure from the west, we will intensify our flow from the south. This will allow a decline in stability to the atmosphere quicker than today.

Gusts Thursday are expected up to 40 mph by late afternoon but at the same time, temperatures are increasing to the upper 60s and lower 70s. Throughout Thursday and into early Friday morning this area of low pressure near the Colorado-Kansas border intensifies and builds both a warm front that expands over the Missouri river valley and a cold front that stretches down into south Texas. This weather feature is expected to develop perfectly to continue to inflow unstable, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico into the central plains.

At this time, Friday mid-morning, our area is expected to be impacted by showers and strong storms. A severe weather risk has been issued mainly for the Missouri side. Ranging from Kansas City, Missouri to Lafayette County. A moderate risk for severe storms has been issued. From Lafayette County to the edge of the viewing area, an enhanced risk for severe storms is expected. The severe weather may be more for straight-line wind and hail for much of the area, but closer to the low-pressure system which will be our northeastern counties, tornado development cannot be ruled out. Now is the time to plan and organize for a severe weather threat with your family. Stay storm ready and alert. Once the storm system passes, temperatures are expected to drop back to the middle 50s but rebound rather quickly by Sunday to the lower 70s. Another southerly flow does develop with opportunities for scattered showers and week storms starting Monday through Wednesday. Temperatures will return to seasonal by mid-next week.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.