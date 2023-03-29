Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Family grieves woman electrocuted helping neighbors escape house fire

By Zoe Chipalla and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BYRON, Ill. (WIFR/Gray News) - Family members of an Illinois woman are trying to wrap their minds around her sudden death after they say she came in contact with a live power line while helping her neighbors escape a house fire.

“It hurts. It hurts a lot. And I don’t think you understand the totality of it,” Pete Rosa said.

WIFR reports these are difficult words for Rosa, as he struggles to grasp the death of his family member, 32-year-old Marley McFarland.

“Marley and I had a connection because we both served in the military,” Rosa said, “and in the military, one of the first things you learn is sacrifice.”

Family says that’s exactly what McFarland did Saturday morning, as she ran outside her home in Byron, Illinois, to help her neighbors escape a house fire.

“She did it not knowing it would be one of the last things she ever did,” Rosa said.

Rosa says McFarland came in contact with a live power line, shocking her to death. First responders suspect a recent snowstorm knocked down the wire.

McFarland was the mother of five children, including a baby born just a few months ago. She also leaves behind a boyfriend and former husband, who now must navigate the role of a single father.

“In a situation like this, you focus on one step at a time, so you’re not overwhelmed,” Rosa said. “It’s easy to close your eyes and look five years into the future and be crushed by the weight of the decisions you’ll have to make.”

But Rosa says his family is also overwhelmed by the support and generosity of community members, who, with every minute that passes, step up in remarkable ways to help loved ones as they face their lives without McFarland.

“They’re still a family,” Rosa said, “albeit, without one of the most important pieces, and that’s mom.”

Rosa and his wife created a GoFundMe page to help McFarland’s boyfriend, former husband and her kids.

Copyright 2023 WIFR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At about 6:30 p.m., on Monday, KCPD reported being in a standoff in the area of 4426 N Winn,...
Police fail to find subject in standoff near popular northland skate rink
A fire in Overland Park destroyed seven cars and damaged another 13 Monday just after midnight.
Fire in Overland Park destroys multiple cars, damages others
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Justin Robinson
Man who stabbed pregnant woman escapes Ray County jail
The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office stated Xaviar Michael Babudar, aka “Chiefsaholic,”...
Superfan 'Chiefsaholic' misses court date, charged with removing ankle monitor

Latest News

A staffer for Sen. Rand Paul was hospitalized after police say he was attacked by a man who had...
Man accused of stabbing Senate staffer after prison release
It has been exactly one month since the new KCI terminal opened to much fanfare. There have...
Airport arrivals aggravation persists 1 month into new terminal’s operation
MLB The Show has broken a video game barrier: For the first time, the franchise will insert...
Negro League legends come to life in video game
A spokesperson for the police department confirmed that two officers were shot while answering...
2 officers, 1 other person injured in standoff with suspect in Ala.