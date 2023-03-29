Crash on K-10 leads to serious injury for woman

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A two-vehicle crash on K-10 Highway Tuesday afternoon left a 21-year-old woman with serious injuries.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a Wichita woman was driving eastbound on K-10 at 6th Street when, for an unknown reason, she went left of center, connecting with another car and going into a ditch.

KHP said the crash occurred at 3:45 p.m.

The woman was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze. KHP said she was taken to the hospital with suspected serious injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt, according to crash records.

A 25-year-old man driving the second vehicle involved in the crash was not injured.

