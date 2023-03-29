Aging & Style
Clinton County deputy runs into burning home, saves family dog’s life

Clinton County's Deputy Child ran into burning a home and saved a family dog’s life last week.
Clinton County's Deputy Child ran into burning a home and saved a family dog's life last week.(Clinton County Sheriff's Office/KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLINTON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A family dog is doing well and recovered after a sheriff’s deputy saved his life.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office reported a house in Lake Arrowhead caught fire Friday morning. Deputy Child with the sheriff’s office arrived to the scene and found a family had made it out safely, but their dog had not.

Child was able to enter the burning house, find the dog and drag him out onto the porch. After he performed life-saving measures on the family pet, the Holt Fire Department had arrived and provided oxygen for the dog.

The dog was able to regain consciousness and later walk around, acting normal, the sheriff’s office said.

On Friday morning a call was made to the Clinton County 911 Communications Center regarding a house fire in Lake...

Posted by Clinton County Missouri Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, March 28, 2023

