Clinton County deputy runs into burning home, saves family dog’s life
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLINTON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A family dog is doing well and recovered after a sheriff’s deputy saved his life.
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office reported a house in Lake Arrowhead caught fire Friday morning. Deputy Child with the sheriff’s office arrived to the scene and found a family had made it out safely, but their dog had not.
Child was able to enter the burning house, find the dog and drag him out onto the porch. After he performed life-saving measures on the family pet, the Holt Fire Department had arrived and provided oxygen for the dog.
The dog was able to regain consciousness and later walk around, acting normal, the sheriff’s office said.
