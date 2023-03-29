Clinton County deputy runs into burning home, saves family dog’s life

CLINTON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A family dog is doing well and recovered after a sheriff’s deputy saved his life.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office reported a house in Lake Arrowhead caught fire Friday morning. Deputy Child with the sheriff’s office arrived to the scene and found a family had made it out safely, but their dog had not.

Child was able to enter the burning house, find the dog and drag him out onto the porch. After he performed life-saving measures on the family pet, the Holt Fire Department had arrived and provided oxygen for the dog.

The dog was able to regain consciousness and later walk around, acting normal, the sheriff’s office said.

While we do not require deputies to risk their life to save the life of an animal, what Deputy Child did was certainly appreciated by the family and it shows the community the extra mile that our deputies will go. Deputy Child is very humble and was not in favor of this post. He is clearly an asset to this agency and our community.

