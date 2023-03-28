University Health doctors warn of allergy season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s the time of year when many will experience a runny nose or itchy throat due to allergies. Allergy season in the Midwest is normally between February and May, and doctors at University Health said the sooner you prepare, the better.

The most common allergy symptoms are itchy eyes, runny nose, nasal congestion, cough and sore throat.

Doctors at University Health said these symptoms can be relieved by taking over-the-counter medication, nasal sprays being one of the best. Doctor of Pharmacy, Kerry Yamada, recommends the short acting medicines, taking them more frequently when you need them.

“Brand names you’ll see are Claritin and Allegra, but a lot of pharmacies have generics,” Yamada said. “The most important thing to remember is if you have seasonal allergies, you actually need to start taking these medications beforehand, before those symptoms.”

For parents, it can sometimes be difficult to pinpoint symptoms between an allergic reaction, common cold or even COVID-19. Yamada said a fever or weakness is normally a sign of an illness more than allergies. If allergy medications aren’t effective, she said to see a doctor or specialist.

In March, tree pollen and spores are the biggest cause of seasonal allergies, according to doctors. As the weather gets warmer, grass pollen will become more common.

