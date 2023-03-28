Aging & Style
Reports: Dozens feared dead at migrant facility in Mexico

Local media reports in Mexico say a fire killed dozens of people at a migrant facility in Cuidad Juarez near the U.S. border.
Local media reports in Mexico say a fire killed dozens of people at a migrant facility in Cuidad Juarez near the U.S. border.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
RMEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican newspaper reports that at least three dozen migrants died in a fire at an immigration detention center in northern Mexico near the U.S. border.

The Diario de Juarez newspaper citied unnamed sources in the Chihuahua state prosecutor’s office. It reported the fire occurred late Monday at a facility across the border from El Paso, Texas.

Neither Mexico’s National Immigration Institute nor the Chihuahua state prosecutor’s office responded immediately to requests for confirmation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

