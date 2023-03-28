Aging & Style
North Carolina man hospitalized after semi-truck flips over on Kansas interstate

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A North Carolina man is recovering in an Overland Park hospital after his semi-truck flipped over on a Kansas City metro interstate.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:35 p.m. on Monday, March 27, emergency crews were called to the area of the I-70 eastbound ramp to southbound I-435 with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2004 Volvo semi-truck driven by Piotr Miadziukha, 37, of Charlotte, N.C., had been headed east on the I-70 exit onto southbound I-435.

However, KHP said the semi-truck was going too fast and flipped onto its driver’s side.

KHP noted that Miadziukha was taken to Overland Park Regional hospital with suspected serious injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

