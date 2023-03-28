More than 50 local businesses in the KC area have been chosen to compete for contracts related to the draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - All signs are pointing to NFL draft time in Kansas City, and go time for over 50 local vendors chosen to be part of it.

“A lot of the big work is going to begin now in this last month because as we know in the event world everything happens last minute,” says Haley Haar.

Haar is the owner of Alpha Graphics Kansas City. You’ll see her work on display in all kinds of different signs, guiding you on where to go and setting the scene for all the teams.

“It’s just giving so many opportunities to small businesses who are local to Kansas City who wouldn’t have the opportunity otherwise,” says Haar.

“We are so proud to be part of this, to be part of the NFL draft that’s just a big deal,” says Greg Scott, owner of S&S Staffing and Events.

It’ll take a lot of people in place to make this happen, and that’s where Scott comes in.

“We already have staff in hotels and working with caterers so now we are gearing up for more vendors to come to us. The NFL has reached out to us directly for some of the events,” says Scott.

From manning Union Station to draft parties at nearby venues, Scott is hiring hundreds of temporary employees and he’s not done yet!

“We’re still going, we’re still hiring, we’ve got ads all over the place,” says Scott.

As each business prepares for gametime, Kansas City is ready to be the star of the show come April 27th.

