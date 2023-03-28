Aging & Style
Mo. man sentenced to 33 years in deadly shooting of 12-year-old brother in 2018

By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to 33 years in prison in the shooting death of his 12-year-old brother in 2018.

According to a release from the Missouri Attorney General’s Office, Williem Taylor was 15 years old at the time of the murder.

Taylor pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and armed criminal action on June 29, 2022.

A sentencing hearing was held on March 20 and the judge sentenced him to 33 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.

On October 24, 2018, he fatally shot his younger brother in the back of the head with a shotgun. He then went to the family’s gun cabinet, got a .22 caliber rifle and shot the victim four more times in the back.

Investigators say Taylor took a nap immediately after the shooting.

The fight allegedly started over who would do the dishes, although several students reported that Taylor showed off shotgun shells and said he was going to kill his brother on the day of the murder.

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office was appointed to help the Wayne County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office in the prosecution of the case. Assistant Attorneys General Kelly Snyder and Corie Geary-Atkins prosecuted the case.

