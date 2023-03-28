Aging & Style
Man dies in gas station shooting in KCMO

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting at a gas station near Independence Avenue and Van Brunt Boulevard left an adult male dead just after midnight Tuesday in Kansas City, Missouri.

KCPD said officers were dispatched to the area around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on a sound of shots call and possible shooting. Once they arrived, officers were directed to a vehicle in the parking lot just east of the gas station. There, an adult male was found unresponsive with an apparent gunshot injury.

EMS responded and declared the victim dead at the scene.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicated the shooting happened in the parking lot in front of the gas station. Detectives and crime scene investigators were in the area Tuesday morning processing the scene for evidence and canvassing for witnesses. Police said it is believed there were multiple people in the vicinity at the time of the shooting who may have witnessed the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS, with a reward of up to $25,000 possible for information.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

