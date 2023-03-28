Lucas Oil Speedway adds Off Road track practice session for April 8th

WHEATLAND, MO. (March 28, 2023) - Due to a high interest in the inaugural MidAmerica Outdoors Side-by-Side Series event set for April 28-29, Lucas Oil Speedway has scheduled a UTV Practice Day on the Off Road track on Saturday, April 8th.

The practice session will be held from noon-4 p.m. that day. Pit gates will open at 10 a.m. with pit passes $25. That pass also will be good for admission into the Easter Bowl Enduro 150 program on the dirt track that evening.

“We’ve had several calls and emails about having a practice day at the Off Road track and this seemed to be the best fit,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton said.

General admission through the front gate will be free for fans to watch the Off Road practice. Gates will close at 4 p.m. and re-open to dirt-track spectators at 5 p.m.

The MidAmerica Outdoors will debut its Pro Lite Truck Championship Series to coincide with its MAO Side-by-Side Series racers in an action packed two days on the Off Road track.

Along with the Pro Lite trucks the UTV classes on the schedule will include Pro Turbo, Pro N/A, Expert Turbo, Expert N/A, Amateur Turbo, Amateur N/A, Vet 40+ Turbo, Vet 40+ N/A, Women’s Turbo, Women’s N/A, Youth 800 N/A, Youth 1000 N/A, 170 Stock, 170 Limited and 170 Modified.

For the dirt-track program on April 8, Enduro Easter Bowl 150 entries remain open. Drivers planning to enter the Enduro Easter Bowl 150 on April 8th also can find the entry form online and return it. Pre-entry is $100 if received by March 30 and $150 after that.

Other classes in action will be USRA Stock cars and POWRi Midwest Mods.

MLRA Spring Nationals this weekend: The first special event of the 2023 Lucas Oil Speedway season arrives this weekend as the Lucas Oil MLRA opens its new campaign with the 10th annual MLRA Spring Nationals Presented by Arizona Sports Shirts.

Programs are scheduled for Friday and Saturday nights with the MLRA feature winners collecting $5,000 on Friday and $10,000 on Saturday.

A practice session is scheduled from 6-9 p.m. Thursday night, allowing drivers an opportunity to get dialed in. Practice is open tot he MLRA Late Models, Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds and SMVR Vintage Cars. Pit passes will be $25 with only the pit-side concessions open, with a limited menu.

Full programs are scheduled for both nights. Joining the Late Models on Friday will be the Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds running for $1,000 to win and the Show-Me Vintage Racers also on hand.

On Saturday night, O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars will be in action gunning for a top prize of $750 and the Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods will be in action running for a top prize of $750. SMVR also will return on Saturday with the Mickey Fleehart tribute race, paying tribute to the long-time leader of the series who passed away over the offseason.

Both nights, pit gates are scheduled to open at 4 p.m. and spectator gates at 5 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05.

Friday ticket information:

Adults (16 and up) - $20

Seniors (62 and up)/Military - $17

Youth (6-15) - $10

Kids (5 and under) - FREE

Family Pass - $50

Pit Pass - $40

Saturday ticket information:

Adults (16 and up) - $25

Seniors (62 and up)/Military - $22

Youth (6-15) - $10

Kids (5 and under) - FREE

Family Pass - $60

Pit Pass - $40

SRX roster of drivers expands, with tickets on sale: General admission tickets for the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) race scheduled for Aug. 17 at Lucas Oil Speedway remain on sale. The SRX Thursday Night Thunder event will be the finale in the six-race series, which features some of racing’s biggest names.

Drivers previously announced for the Wheatland event include Tony Stewart, Kenny Wallace, Hailie Deegan, Brad Keselowski, Bobby Labonte, Ryan Newman, Helio Castroneves, Clint Bowyer, reigning SRX Champion Marco Andretti, Paul Tracy and Ryan Hunter-Reay.

Tickets for the SRX event will be $35 in advance and $40 at the gate (ages 16 and over). Kids (ages 6-15) will be $20 with ages 5-and-under free. Advance tickets can now be purchased via Stubwire - https://www.stubwire.com/event/srxespnthursdaynightthunder/lucasoilspeedway/wheatland/28075/ Pit passes are $50 and must be purchased the day of the event.

For information about any event at Lucas Oil Speedway in 2023 contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

