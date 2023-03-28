Law enforcement agencies search for man who escaped Ray County Jail following attack on employee

RAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man facing charges for stabbing his pregnant girlfriend escaped the Ray County Jail after investigators say he and another inmate used a shank to attack a jail employee.

Law enforcement agencies are searching for 39-year-old Justin Robinson. Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers said Robinson is considered dangerous. If seen, community members are asked to call 911 or a tips hotline at 866-347-2423.

Childers said the last known confirmed sighting of Robinson was on a surveillance camera around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday near Spartan and E. Main Street in Richmond, Missouri. Since then, federal, state and local agencies have searched dozens of locations.

Childers said two inmates attacked the employee inside the Ray County Jail around 11:45 p.m. using the handmade weapon.

“There was a struggle between him and two inmates,” Childers said. “The employee is fine. The intent was to do very serious harm but, thank God, everything turned out OK and he is doing fine.”

One of the two inmates was arrested quickly not far from the jail. Robinson remained on the run.

Robinson was previously arrested in February for domestic assault, armed criminal action and endangering the welfare of a child charges. He is accused of stabbing his pregnant girlfriend multiple times.

Multiple law enforcement agencies used drones and canines to search creeks, wooded areas, neighborhoods, empty buildings, businesses, homes and sheds throughout the day following reports of possible sightings.

“We don’t want anybody else getting hurt,” Childers said. “We want to get him back in custody where he belongs.”

According to online court records, Robinson was being held without bond pending trial. Before his escape, he was scheduled to be in court on April 6 for a preliminary hearing for the charges he faces regarding the injured pregnant woman.

U.S. Marshals are offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

