KCTV5 Cares: KC Community Gardens explains the difference between good and bad weeds

Springtime brings warmer weather, greener grass and fresh colors popping up across town. All that new growth also means pesky weeds will start sprouting up across your yard also. Ben Sharda from KC Community Gardens stops by to share why all weeds aren’t bad and what you can do to keep your lawn or garden in great shape as warmer weather approaches. KCTV5 Cares is sponsored by Optum Care - Kansas City.

