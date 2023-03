KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - At about 6:30 p.m., on Monday, KCPD reported being in a standoff in the area of 4426 N Winn, just west of Winnwood Skate Center.

The standoff was at a residence, east of I-35. Police dispatch says it started shortly before 5 p.m.

Officers were at the home attempting to serve a warrant before the standoff began.

