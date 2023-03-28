KC Current goalkeeper selected to U.S. Women’s National Team for friendlies

KANSAS CITY (KCTV) - The Kansas City Current will be represented in some upcoming U.S. Women’s National Team friendlies. The club announced Tuesday that goalkeeper Adrianna ‘AD’ Franch was named to the national team roster for a pair of upcoming friendlies against Ireland.

The U.S. will take on Ireland on Saturday, April 8 in Austin, Texas, and then again on Tuesday, April 11 in St. Louis, at the brand-new CITYPARK stadium.

The matches are part of each team’s lead-up to the 2023 FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand from July 20-August 20. Franch previously appeared for the USWNT in 2023 when she was on the roster for the SheBelievesCup in February.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.