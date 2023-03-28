Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KC Current goalkeeper selected to U.S. Women’s National Team for friendlies

KC Current goalkeeper Adrianna 'AD' Franch will be on the U.S. Women's National Team for...
KC Current goalkeeper Adrianna 'AD' Franch will be on the U.S. Women's National Team for upcoming friendlies in preparation for the 2023 FIFA World Cup.(KC Current)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY (KCTV) - The Kansas City Current will be represented in some upcoming U.S. Women’s National Team friendlies. The club announced Tuesday that goalkeeper Adrianna ‘AD’ Franch was named to the national team roster for a pair of upcoming friendlies against Ireland.

The U.S. will take on Ireland on Saturday, April 8 in Austin, Texas, and then again on Tuesday, April 11 in St. Louis, at the brand-new CITYPARK stadium.

The matches are part of each team’s lead-up to the 2023 FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand from July 20-August 20. Franch previously appeared for the USWNT in 2023 when she was on the roster for the SheBelievesCup in February.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At about 6:30 p.m., on Monday, KCPD reported being in a standoff in the area of 4426 N Winn,...
Police fail to find subject in standoff near popular northland skate rink
A fire in Overland Park destroyed seven cars and damaged another 13 Monday just after midnight.
Fire in Overland Park destroys multiple cars, damages others
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office stated Xaviar Michael Babudar, aka “Chiefsaholic,”...
Superfan 'Chiefsaholic' misses court date, charged with removing ankle monitor
Justine Johnson was sentenced to life in prison after she said a hallucination of SpongeBob...
Mother sentenced to life in prison for murder of 3-year-old daughter

Latest News

This image released by Sony Interactive Entertainment shows a digital rendering of Cuban...
MLB The Show breaks barrier with Negro League players
Coach hangs up whistle after 41 years
Bishop Miege coach calling it quits after 41 years
Coach hangs up whistle after 41 years
Bishop Miege coach calling it a career after 41 years
The NFL revealed its 2023 NFL Draft hats a month before the draft comes to Kansas City.
Draft hat designs unveiled for 2023 NFL Draft