Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Increase to smoking age passes in Kansas Senate

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An increase in the minimum age for the sale, purchase or possession of cigarettes, electronic cigarettes or tobacco products from 18 to 21 in Kansas passed in the Kansas Senate 28-11 on Tuesday. The bill now goes to Governor Laura Kelly.

The senate made no changes to the bill, which previously passed in the Kansas House of Representatives and prohibits electronic cigarettes and vaping products from school buildings. The bill makes selling any tobacco or vaping products to someone younger than 21 or buying them for someone under 21 a misdemeanor that can be punished with a $200 fine.

Supporters included Kansas’ largest teacher’s union, which says that vaping and electronic cigarettes are causing students to become addicted to nicotine and leading to health problems. The Olathe and Blue Valley school districts also say that the use of electronic cigarettes and vaping among students is causing the districts to divert resources towards monitoring them.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

At about 6:30 p.m., on Monday, KCPD reported being in a standoff in the area of 4426 N Winn,...
Police fail to find subject in standoff near popular northland skate rink
A fire in Overland Park destroyed seven cars and damaged another 13 Monday just after midnight.
Fire in Overland Park destroys multiple cars, damages others
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office stated Xaviar Michael Babudar, aka “Chiefsaholic,”...
Superfan 'Chiefsaholic' misses court date, charged with removing ankle monitor
Justine Johnson was sentenced to life in prison after she said a hallucination of SpongeBob...
Mother sentenced to life in prison for murder of 3-year-old daughter

Latest News

According to a release from the Missouri Attorney General’s Office, Williem Taylor was 15 years...
Mo. man sentenced to 33 years in deadly shooting of 12-year-old brother in 2018
Justin Robinson
Man who stabbed pregnant woman escapes Ray County jail
Man who stabbed pregnant woman escapes Ray County jail
This image released by Sony Interactive Entertainment shows a digital rendering of Cuban...
MLB The Show breaks barrier with Negro League players