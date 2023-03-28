Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FORECAST: Mostly sunny skies expected Tuesday afternoon

By Greg Bennett
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

As the front passes through this morning, high pressure pulls in from the west. Partly sunny to mostly sunny skies are expected throughout the afternoon with temperatures remaining below average but comfortable within the lower 50s. This high-pressure system begins to shift to the east quickly throughout the next 48 hours which will allow for a strong southerly flow. during this time, an area of low pressure re-develops within Colorado and Wyoming. Both systems will work together, ushering in warm, moist, and unstable air. Wednesday, partly sunny skies are expected with high temperatures near 60°. By Thursday, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies will develop along with breezy conditions out of the south between 10 mph and 20 mph with occasional gusts ranging between 25 and 30 mph in the afternoon. High temperatures, however, will float very close to the 70° mark.

By overnight an opportunity for a few isolated showers cannot be ruled out but most of our wet weather events will lie within Friday. Just a few isolated showers are expected throughout Friday morning with the bulk of our wet weather by midafternoon into the evening. Heavy downpours and isolated thunderstorm activity is likely, our severe weather threat has not changed from yesterday’s forecast, but we do anticipate an update throughout the afternoon that may home in on what potential severe opportunity we have across the Missouri River Valley. At this time, it’s worth being weather-alert and storm ready. Temperatures will peak in the middle 70s on Friday and will quickly drop to the middle 50s Saturday due to the exitus of the storm system. However, that will not last long as temperatures rebound back to the lower 70s by the end of the weekend into next week with temperatures evening out within the 60s by next Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire in Overland Park destroyed seven cars and damaged another 13 Monday just after midnight.
Fire in Overland Park destroys multiple cars, damages others
At about 6:30 p.m., on Monday, KCPD reported being in a standoff in the area of 4426 N Winn,...
KCPD makes entrance, fails to locate subject following standoff near popular northland skate rink
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Justine Johnson was sentenced to life in prison after she said a hallucination of SpongeBob...
Mother sentenced to life in prison for murder of 3-year-old daughter
The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office stated Xaviar Michael Babudar, aka “Chiefsaholic,”...
Superfan 'Chiefsaholic' misses court date, charged with removing ankle monitor

Latest News

KC forecast March 28
FORECAST: Mostly sunny skies expected Tuesday afternoon
Storm Track 5
Storm Track 5 Weather Forecast, 3-27
Storm Track 5
FORECAST: Off and on scattered showers later as we cool into the 30s, gradual warmup through the middle of the week.
Morning forecast KC March 27
FORECAST: Scattered showers possible Monday evening