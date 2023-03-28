FORECAST: Mostly sunny skies expected Tuesday afternoon

As the front passes through this morning, high pressure pulls in from the west. Partly sunny to mostly sunny skies are expected throughout the afternoon with temperatures remaining below average but comfortable within the lower 50s. This high-pressure system begins to shift to the east quickly throughout the next 48 hours which will allow for a strong southerly flow. during this time, an area of low pressure re-develops within Colorado and Wyoming. Both systems will work together, ushering in warm, moist, and unstable air. Wednesday, partly sunny skies are expected with high temperatures near 60°. By Thursday, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies will develop along with breezy conditions out of the south between 10 mph and 20 mph with occasional gusts ranging between 25 and 30 mph in the afternoon. High temperatures, however, will float very close to the 70° mark.

By overnight an opportunity for a few isolated showers cannot be ruled out but most of our wet weather events will lie within Friday. Just a few isolated showers are expected throughout Friday morning with the bulk of our wet weather by midafternoon into the evening. Heavy downpours and isolated thunderstorm activity is likely, our severe weather threat has not changed from yesterday’s forecast, but we do anticipate an update throughout the afternoon that may home in on what potential severe opportunity we have across the Missouri River Valley. At this time, it’s worth being weather-alert and storm ready. Temperatures will peak in the middle 70s on Friday and will quickly drop to the middle 50s Saturday due to the exitus of the storm system. However, that will not last long as temperatures rebound back to the lower 70s by the end of the weekend into next week with temperatures evening out within the 60s by next Wednesday.

