FORECAST: Gradual warmup today, the sun peeked giving us temperatures of high 40s to low 50s

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The sun was able to peek out a bit this afternoon which helped us warm to the upper 40s and lower 50s. It will be a cool and quiet evening across the board.

As the sun sets, make sure you head outside to look in the western sky. 5 planets will be visible. A few of the planets may need binoculars, but the brightest will be Venus. We should have mostly clear skies in place.

Overnight lows dip to the lower 30s.

Chilly start to Wednesday, but we begin to make some warmer strides by the afternoon. Most of us push to the upper 50s with those south of the metro having a better shot at 60 degrees. We will see a mix of clouds and clear skies.

We really notice warmer strides by Thursday afternoon. This comes with a really strong south wind. Gusts could reach up to 40 mph, but in turn we will warm into the mid to upper 60s.

Most of the afternoon for the Royals Home Opener looks dry, but we will keep a 20-30% chance for a few showers later in the evening. A few more showers and storms will be possible on Friday as a part of a bigger storm system.

The better chance for severe weather is going to stay in middle/eastern Missouri as of now. Temperatures bounce around in the 50s, 60s and 70s over the next 10 days. Really starting to feel like spring!

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.