Draft hat designs unveiled for 2023 NFL Draft

The NFL revealed its 2023 NFL Draft hats a month before the draft comes to Kansas City.
The NFL revealed its 2023 NFL Draft hats a month before the draft comes to Kansas City.(NFL/New Era)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As Kansas City inches closer to the 2023 NFL Draft and fans from around the league descend upon Union Station, the NFL released designs for this year’s draft hats on Monday -- a month before the event.

Each year, the NFL releases a new design for its NFL Draft hats. This year, New Era said the Official On-Stage cap of the NFL Draft was “built for the bright lights.”

The hats are sold in fitted, snap-back and stretch-fit designs. Fitted hats cost $45.99, while snap-back and stretch-fits are sold at $38.99 and $37.99 apiece. The hats feature each team’s logo inside of the words spelling out an organization’s mascot.

