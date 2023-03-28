Draft hat designs unveiled for 2023 NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As Kansas City inches closer to the 2023 NFL Draft and fans from around the league descend upon Union Station, the NFL released designs for this year’s draft hats on Monday -- a month before the event.

Each year, the NFL releases a new design for its NFL Draft hats. This year, New Era said the Official On-Stage cap of the NFL Draft was “built for the bright lights.”

Built for the bright lights, the Official On-Stage Cap of the NFL Draft sets the tone for the season ahead. Secure now at https://t.co/kUJdBzquAa pic.twitter.com/DUQzbegXTO — New Era Cap (@NewEraCap) March 27, 2023

The hats are sold in fitted, snap-back and stretch-fit designs. Fitted hats cost $45.99, while snap-back and stretch-fits are sold at $38.99 and $37.99 apiece. The hats feature each team’s logo inside of the words spelling out an organization’s mascot.

