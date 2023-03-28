Aging & Style
Man who stabbed pregnant woman escapes Ray County jail

The Ray County Sheriff's Office said Justin Robinson escaped the Ray County Jail. He's...
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - An inmate from the Ray County Jail escaped Tuesday morning, according to the Ray County Sheriff’s Office.

The Ray County Sheriff’s Office said Justin Robinson, 39, is considered dangerous to the community. According to police, Robinson was arrested in February for stabbing his pregnant girlfriend.

Sheriff Scott Childers told KCTV that Robinson and another inmate at the jail used a homemade shank to stab a jail worker in the neck. Childers said the other inmate was apprehended within 45 minutes of the incident, but Robinson remains on the loose Tuesday morning.

Robinson was last seen in the Richmond area of Spartan and E. Main Street at 2:45 a.m. Police said he was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and dark shorts.

Police said Robinson escaped on foot.

Police said to call 911 if you see him.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

