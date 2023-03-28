Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Cold Weather Rule comes to close March 31

The Cold Weather Rule ends on Friday, March 31.
The Cold Weather Rule ends on Friday, March 31.(WLUC)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Cold Weather Rule ends on Friday, March 31.

Kansas Corporation Commission announced that Kansans who are behind on their electric and natural gas utility bills may be subject to disconnection of service unless they contact their utility company to make payment arrangements.

March 31 is also the last day to apply for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP), a federally funded program administered by the Kansas Department for Children and Families. LIEAP applications must be received by the Kansas DCF office by 5 p.m. on Friday. The Kansas Corporation Commission urges all customers facing financial difficulties to act now to stay connected.

The Cold Weather Rule is in effect from Nov. 1 through March 31. The rule provides protection from disconnection to residential customers served by utilities regulated by the KCC when temperatures drop below 35 degrees within the following 48-hour period. When the rule is in effect, regulated utilities are also required to offer a Cold Weather 12-month payment plan upon request, even if a previous payment plan has been broken.

When the protection ends on Friday, failure to make arrangements or failure to adhere to an already established payment plan could result in disconnection. Reconnection after March 31 may require past-due balances to be paid in full, depending on the utility’s policy. It is important to call now while regulated utilities are still required to offer the Cold Weather Rule 12-month payment plan.

Kansas Corporation Commission said the Cold Weather Rule 12-month payment plans require an initial payment of 1/12 of the overdue amount, 1/12 of the bill for current service, the full amount of any disconnection or reconnection fees, plus any applicable deposit owed to the utility. The balance is billed in equal payments over the next 11 months in addition to the regular monthly bills.

Kansas Corporation Commission said it is important to note that KCC does not regulate co-ops or municipal utilities, although many of those utilities also offer a cold weather payment plan. For a complete list regulated by the KCC, visit http://kcc.ks.gov/about-us/jurisdiction.

To learn more about utility assistance programs in your area, contact your utility or the KCC Consumer Protection Office at 800-662-0027 or 785-271-3140. Utility assistance program information is also posted on the Kansas Corporation Commission’s website.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At about 6:30 p.m., on Monday, KCPD reported being in a standoff in the area of 4426 N Winn,...
Police fail to find subject in standoff near popular northland skate rink
A fire in Overland Park destroyed seven cars and damaged another 13 Monday just after midnight.
Fire in Overland Park destroys multiple cars, damages others
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Justin Robinson
Man who stabbed pregnant woman escapes Ray County jail
The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office stated Xaviar Michael Babudar, aka “Chiefsaholic,”...
Superfan 'Chiefsaholic' misses court date, charged with removing ankle monitor

Latest News

James C. Mark, of Lake Ozark, Mo., is wanted for questioning in a shooting in Horseshoe Bend on...
CAPTURED: Camden County deputies arrest man wanted in shooting investigation
According to a release from the Missouri Attorney General’s Office, Williem Taylor was 15 years...
Mo. man sentenced to 33 years in deadly shooting of 12-year-old brother in 2018
Justin Robinson
Man who stabbed pregnant woman escapes Ray County jail
Man who stabbed pregnant woman escapes Ray County jail