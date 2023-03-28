Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Christian singer Lauren Daigle holds vigil in place of concert after Nashville school shooting

Lauren Daigle accepts the artist of the year award during the Dove Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 15,...
Lauren Daigle accepts the artist of the year award during the Dove Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.(Mark Humphrey | AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By JT Thomas and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – Following the mass shooting at a Christian school in Nashville that killed three students and three adults, singer Lauren Daigle postponed her concert to instead host a community vigil.

In an Instagram story, the Christian singer asked her fans who had planned to come to her concert at Marathon Music Works in Nashville on Monday evening to instead join her for a community-wide prayer vigil.

Daigle’s post to her 2.2 million Instagram followers read:

Today’s shooting is truly heartbreaking for our Nashville community and all of those impacted. I’m going to postpone my performance tonight, and in its place, host a community-wide Prayer Vigil. To everyone who was planning to come out, please continue to come join us as we share in a time of prayer and worship to honor the victims and everyone in need.

To those in the local Nashville area, if you need a safe place to come pray, mourn, and be with your community, please join us. The doors are open for all.

Same location. Same time.

Daigle’s concert is rescheduled for April 5. All tickets for the originally scheduled date will be honored.

The shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville left six victims dead, including:

  • 9-year-old students Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney
  • 60-year-old Katherine Koonce, the school’s top administrator
  • 61-year-old Cynthia Peak, a substitute teacher
  • 61-year-old Mike Hill, a custodian.

Police identified the shooter as 28-year-old Audrey Hale, a former student of the school. Hale was shot and killed by police during an exchange of gunfire.

While an official motive has not been identified, Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake said in an interview with NBC News that investigators believe Hale had “some resentment for having to go to that school.”

Initially, police identified Hale as a woman, but Drake later said in a news conference that Hale was transgender. After the news conference, police spokesperson Don Aaron declined to elaborate on how Hale currently identified.

The Presbyterian school has about 200 students from preschool through sixth grade, as well as roughly 50 staff members.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At about 6:30 p.m., on Monday, KCPD reported being in a standoff in the area of 4426 N Winn,...
Police fail to find subject in standoff near popular northland skate rink
A fire in Overland Park destroyed seven cars and damaged another 13 Monday just after midnight.
Fire in Overland Park destroys multiple cars, damages others
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office stated Xaviar Michael Babudar, aka “Chiefsaholic,”...
Superfan 'Chiefsaholic' misses court date, charged with removing ankle monitor
Justine Johnson was sentenced to life in prison after she said a hallucination of SpongeBob...
Mother sentenced to life in prison for murder of 3-year-old daughter

Latest News

FILE - New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft walks the field during practice before an NFL...
Patriots owner Robert Kraft campaigns against antisemitism
A judge upholds approval of $2.4 billion bankruptcy plan to help settle child sex abuse claims...
Judge upholds approval of $2.4B Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy plan
Nashville Police Department gives updates on the school shooting investigation on Tuesday.
Police: Shooting suspect's guns were bought legally
Children and a woman depart the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church after a...
What we know about the Covenant school shooting in Nashville
Flowers, balloons and teddy bears are seen outside The Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn., on...
Police: Nashville shooting suspect bought 7 guns before school attack