CAPTURED: Camden County deputies arrest man wanted in shooting investigation

James C. Mark, of Lake Ozark, Mo., is wanted for questioning in a shooting in Horseshoe Bend on...
James C. Mark, of Lake Ozark, Mo., is wanted for questioning in a shooting in Horseshoe Bend on Monday.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Camden County Sheriff’s Office captured a man wanted in a shooting investigation.

The sheriff considered James C. Mark, of Lake Ozark, Mo., armed and dangerous. While searching the Horseshoe Bend area, Camden County Sheriff’s Deputies received a call from a citizen describing a black Chevrolet Tahoe parked at a residence on Thrush Road. Deputies found him next to the video.

Deputies want Mark for questioning in a shooting in Horseshoe Bend on Monday. Deputies responded to an apartment complex on Scarsdale Circle in the Village of Four Seasons. Deputies found a man with a gunshot wound to his chest. Shortly after the shooting, deputies received a call about an attempted auto theft at a nearby residence. A witness at the scene identified Mark.

Mark is jailed while the investigation continues.

