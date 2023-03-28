Aging & Style
Aging & Style: Concern over spread of deadly fungus

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s considered an urgent threat by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an emerging fungus that’s resistant to many drugs.

New data shows the number of Candida auris cases skyrocketing in recent years.

In this edition of Aging and Style, KCTV5′s Carolyn Long shows us the concerns with the fungal threat.

