10th annual MLRA Spring Nationals roll into Lucas Oil Speedway for weekend doubleheader

WHEATLAND, MO. (March 27, 2023) - The first special event of the 2023 Lucas Oil Speedway season arrives this weekend as the Lucas Oil MLRA opens its new campaign with the 10th annual MLRA Spring Nationals Presented by Arizona Sports Shirts.

A deep field of Late Model talent is expected for the programs Friday and Saturday night with the feature winners collecting $5,000 on Friday and $10,000 on Saturday. With the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series off this weekend, some of national-touring drivers could be stopping in.

Reigning Lucas Oil MLRA champion Chad Simpson of Mount Vernon, Iowa, is expected to begin defense of his third MLRA championship that he captured in 2022. Simpson finished 425 points clear of runner-up and Sunoco Rookie of the Year Kolby Vandenbergh of Ashland, Illinois, last season. Simpson also won MLRA championships in 2014 and 2018.

Among the local drivers to look for are two former Lucas Oil Speedway Most Popular Driver award winners - Dillon McCowan of Urbana, who’s stepping into Late Models this season, and Kaeden Cornell of Willard who has a new car as he plans to chase Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors. Dustin Hodges of Centralia, runner-up to McCowan in last year’s Lucas Oil Speedway USRA Modified points race, also is expected to be an MLRA rookie contender in 2023.

The last time Lucas Oil Speedway played host to the MLRA season openers was 2017 when Will Vaught and Rodney Sanders.

A practice session is scheduled from 6-9 p.m. Thursday night, allowing drivers an opportunity to get dialed in. Practice is open tot he MLRA Late Models, Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds and SMVR Vintage Cars. Pit passes will be $25 with only the pit-side concessions open, with a limited menu.

Full programs are scheduled for both nights. Joining the Late Models on Friday will be the Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds running for $1,000 to win and the Show-Me Vintage Racers also on hand.

On Saturday night, O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars will be in action gunning for a top prize of $750 and the Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods will be in action running for a top prize of $750. SMVR also will return on Saturday with the Mickey Fleehart tribute race, paying tribute to the long-time leader of the series who passed away over the offseason.

Both nights, pit gates are scheduled to open at 4 p.m. and spectator gates at 5 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05.

Friday ticket information:

Adults (16 and up) - $20

Seniors (62 and up)/Military - $17

Youth (6-15) - $10

Kids (5 and under) - FREE

Family Pass - $50

Pit Pass - $40

Saturday ticket information:

Adults (16 and up) - $25

Seniors (62 and up)/Military - $22

Youth (6-15) - $10

Kids (5 and under) - FREE

Family Pass - $60

Pit Pass - $40

Enduro Easter Bowl 150 entries remain open: Drivers planning to enter the Enduro Easter Bowl 150 on April 8th also can find the entry form online and return it. Pre-entry is $100 if received by March 30 and $150 after that.

SRX roster of drivers expands, with tickets on sale: General admission tickets for the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) race scheduled for Aug. 17 at Lucas Oil Speedway remain on sale. The SRX Thursday Night Thunder event will be the finale in the six-race series, which features some of racing’s biggest names.

Drivers previously announced for the Wheatland event include Tony Stewart, Kenny Wallace, Hailie Deegan, Brad Keselowski, Bobby Labonte, Ryan Newman, Helio Castroneves, Clint Bowyer, reigning SRX Champion Marco Andretti, Paul Tracy and Ryan Hunter-Reay.

Tickets for the SRX event will be $35 in advance and $40 at the gate (ages 16 and over). Kids (ages 6-15) will be $20 with ages 5-and-under free. Advance tickets can now be purchased via Stubwire - https://www.stubwire.com/event/srxespnthursdaynightthunder/lucasoilspeedway/wheatland/28075/ Pit passes are $50 and must be purchased the day of the event.

For information about any event at Lucas Oil Speedway in 2023 contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

