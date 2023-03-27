Aging & Style
Your puppy performer could be Bruiser when Starlight hosts Legally Blonde the Musical

By Greg Dailey
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Think your furry friend can handle the bright lights of a Broadway show?

Starlight Theatre announced Monday it is looking to fill the role of Bruiser Woods, the dog of Elle Woods in Legally Blonde the Musical.

Bruiser is to be cast by a Chihuahua or Chihuahua mix.

“Legally Blonde is an upbeat, fast-paced musical, and Bruiser is an adorable addition to the cast,” Starlight’s programming director Caroline Gibel said in a release. “Kansas City is a dog-loving town, and I can’t wait to see all of the submissions from hopeful pooches. I know the right dog is out there!”

Interested pet parents have been asked to film a short video of their dog’s best tricks and personality, post the video on social media and then tag @kcstarlight by April 9, 2023.

The dog must be able to meet the following criteria:

  • Have a laid-back, relaxed disposition in response to bright lights, music and audience.
  • Be very friendly with other dogs and with people, especially people they’ve only just met, and be extremely comfortable with being picked up and carried. Bruiser will be carried in Elle’s handbag frequently throughout the show.
  • Be aware and responsive to commands, such as ‘come’ and ‘sit.’
  • Barking on command and previous stage experience is a bonus!
  • Owner must be able to look after the dog backstage and throughout all rehearsals and performances as outlined below.

The ideal Bruiser must have a laid-back, relaxed disposition, as he or she will appear on stage each night with bright lights, music, and an excited audience watching. The dog should be friendly with other dogs and people and be comfortable being picked up, carried, and placed in and out of a handbag. The dog should be aware and responsive to commands, and the owner should be available for all rehearsals and shows.

Legally Blonde the Musical at Starlight will be directed and choreographed by Broadway veteran Nikki Snelson, who originated the role of Brooke Wyndham in the original 2007 Broadway production.

The show runs from July 7-13.

