Victim of Paseo shooting dies nearly a week later

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Missouri Police said the victim of a March 17 shooting in the 5400 block of Paseo died Sunday.

A suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

KCPD said officers responded to the area at approximately 4:03 p.m. on March 17. Upon arrival, officers located the shooting victim, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said an argument at the home led to the victim being shot.

KCPD said the case has been transferred to the homicide unit and is currently an active investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.