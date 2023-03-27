Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Victim of Paseo shooting dies nearly a week later

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Missouri Police said the victim of a March 17 shooting in the 5400 block of Paseo died Sunday.

A suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

KCPD said officers responded to the area at approximately 4:03 p.m. on March 17. Upon arrival, officers located the shooting victim, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said an argument at the home led to the victim being shot.

KCPD said the case has been transferred to the homicide unit and is currently an active investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday, one man, James Kenedy, 41, was taken into custody after Tactical Response Team was...
One man taken into custody after Tactical Response Team was deployed
A fire in Overland Park destroyed seven cars and damaged another 13 Monday just after midnight.
Fire in Overland Park destroys multiple cars, damages others
Kernell missing
A family and KCPD is searching for a 29-year-old missing adult Kansas City man
KCPD investigates after utility workers discover body
One man dies from shooting injuries, Saturday afternoon near Stonegate Meadows apartment...
A shooting in Kansas City apartment complex leaves one dead

Latest News

KDOT engineering staff determined the southbound K-5 bridge over Union Pacific Railroad is...
KDOT determines K-5 bridge is unsafe for traffic
Some new concessions will be featured at Royals home games in 2023: (from left) Shareable...
Pork belly tacos, Korean corn dog and more: Royals unveil new concessions in 2023
FILE - Zoe Schell, from Topeka, Kan., stands on the steps of the Kansas Statehouse during a...
Kansas court to review pair of unenforced abortion laws
Renderings showing what the NFL Draft in Kansas City will look like in April.
As NFL Draft nears, Union Station begins closing off areas