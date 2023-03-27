Aging & Style
Trash collector injured by explosion in Ottawa

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OTTAWA, Kan. (KCTV) - A trash collector in Franklin County was injured Monday morning after being hit by an object in an explosion.

Ottawa Police said the Franklin County Emergency Communication received a call minutes before 6 a.m. about a subject injured by an explosion.

Police said the subject was collecting trash for a garbage service and was hit by an object when an explosion happened after the truck compacted the trash. The truck driver drove to a local healthcare center with minor injuries.

Due to the circumstances, the Olathe Fire Department Bomb Squad was contacted and responded to assist with an investigation. At this time, Ottawa Police, Ottawa Fire and Olathe Fire are investigating the incident.

