Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Superfan 'Chiefsaholic' misses court date, charged with removing ankle monitor

The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office stated Xaviar Michael Babudar, aka “Chiefsaholic,”...
The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office stated Xaviar Michael Babudar, aka “Chiefsaholic,” did not show up for court on Monday.(Tulsa County Jail)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man who robbed a Tulsa Teacher’s Credit Union, a bank in Tulsa, Oklahoma, had made bail in early February. Now, Chiefsaholic has found himself in trouble again.

The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office stated Xaviar Michael Babudar, aka “Chiefsaholic,” did not show up for court on Monday. An arrest warrant for Babudar was issued carrying a $1 million bond.

Prosecutors also charged him with removing his electrical ankle monitoring device.

Babudar gained notoriety in recent years for his presence on social media and at Chiefs games all across the country. He appeared at games in a wolf outfit and said he drove across the country to see every game.

But he was arrested in Oklahoma came two days before the Chiefs played in Houston against the Texans, accused of robbing a bank near Tulsa.

His bond was reduced from $200,000 to $80,000 in February, and he bonded out on Feb. 8.

In September, when sports gambling became legal in the state of Kansas, Babudar tweeted from his @Chiefsaholic account two bet slips showing large wagers on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to win the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award and for the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl.

Mahomes won the second MVP award of his career and Babudar’s $5,000 bet won, netting him $45,000 in profits.

The Chiefs beating the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII also meant Babudar’s $5,000 Super Bowl ticket would bring back $50,000 in winnings along with the original bet.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire in Overland Park destroyed seven cars and damaged another 13 Monday just after midnight.
Fire in Overland Park destroys multiple cars, damages others
On Friday, one man, James Kenedy, 41, was taken into custody after Tactical Response Team was...
One man taken into custody after Tactical Response Team was deployed
Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., hold hands...
LIVE: 3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Kernell missing
A family and KCPD is searching for a 29-year-old missing adult Kansas City man
KCPD investigates after utility workers discover body

Latest News

Alexander sentenced to 3 yrs in prison for sexual battery
Lawrence man sentenced to three years in prison for aggravated sexual battery to a woman incapable of consent
Starlight Theatre announced Monday it is looking to fill the role of Bruiser Woods, Elle Woods'...
Your puppy performer could be Bruiser when Starlight hosts Legally Blonde the Musical
FILE — North Kansas City and Knob Noster high schools have determined that reported shooting...
Law enforcement reports unfounded swatting threats made at area high schools
Chiefs coach Andy Reid at NFL Owners Meetings
Chiefs coach Andy Reid at NFL Owners Meetings