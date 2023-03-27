Aging & Style
As NFL Draft nears, Union Station begins closing off areas

Renderings showing what the NFL Draft in Kansas City will look like in April.
Renderings showing what the NFL Draft in Kansas City will look like in April.(National Football League and Kansas City Sports Commission)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The NFL Draft is just one month away, and preparation work is well underway.

Union Station announced Monday morning that its South Plaza parking area will be closed all of March 27. According to its social media, Union Station will also shut down the South Plaza area beginning April 2 and ending after the Draft, sometime in early May.

All parking for Union Station is to be done at the West Yards Parking Garage. Thirty minutes of free parking can be had for those visiting the post office or PO Boxes inside Union Station.

The NFL Draft will take place in downtown Kansas City in the area between Union Station and the National WWI Museum and Memorial from April 27-29.

Fans may register for free access to the Draft here or by downloading the NFL OnePass app.

