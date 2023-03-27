Lawrence man sentenced to three years in prison for aggravated sexual battery to a woman incapable of consent

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - On Monday, Douglas County District Attorney, Suzanne Valdez, announced that a Lawrence man was sentenced to 36 months in prison for aggravated sexual battery.

It was reported that Andreios S. Alexander, 27, was convicted in 2022 from an incident that happened just over a year ago. Alexander sexually battered a 33-year-old Lawrence woman who was incapable of giving consent due to a mental deficiency or disease.

According to a press release, Judge Stacey Donovan sentenced Alexander, who pleaded no contest in February, to three years in the Kansas Department of Corrections. Alexander will register as a sex offender for 25 years. Upon release from prison, Alexander will be on lifetime post-release supervision.

The report went on to further say that both Alexander, the victim and victim’s family utilized the District Attorney’s Office’s Independent Assessment Conference (IAC). The IAC is a voluntary program overseen by a retired judge and the typical court process is condensed using the assistance of an experienced mediator. Typically the mediator is trained in trauma-informed practice. A fundamental aspect of the IAC is the empowerment of victims through their engagement in the process.

“We will continue to protect the most vulnerable members of our community from sexual violence,” District Attorney Suzanne Valdez said. “Sexual assault cases are among the most difficult cases to prosecute which is why my office is committed to using a victim-centered approach to support survivors of sexual assault and to encourage survivors to have their voices heard.”

The State was represented by District Attorney Suzanne Valdez and Deputy District Attorney Joshua Seiden. The case was investigated by the Lawrence Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.