Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Lawrence man sentenced to three years in prison for aggravated sexual battery to a woman incapable of consent

Alexander sentenced to 3 yrs in prison for sexual battery
Alexander sentenced to 3 yrs in prison for sexual battery(kctv)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - On Monday, Douglas County District Attorney, Suzanne Valdez, announced that a Lawrence man was sentenced to 36 months in prison for aggravated sexual battery.

It was reported that Andreios S. Alexander, 27, was convicted in 2022 from an incident that happened just over a year ago. Alexander sexually battered a 33-year-old Lawrence woman who was incapable of giving consent due to a mental deficiency or disease.

According to a press release, Judge Stacey Donovan sentenced Alexander, who pleaded no contest in February, to three years in the Kansas Department of Corrections. Alexander will register as a sex offender for 25 years. Upon release from prison, Alexander will be on lifetime post-release supervision.

The report went on to further say that both Alexander, the victim and victim’s family utilized the District Attorney’s Office’s Independent Assessment Conference (IAC). The IAC is a voluntary program overseen by a retired judge and the typical court process is condensed using the assistance of an experienced mediator. Typically the mediator is trained in trauma-informed practice. A fundamental aspect of the IAC is the empowerment of victims through their engagement in the process.

“We will continue to protect the most vulnerable members of our community from sexual violence,” District Attorney Suzanne Valdez said. “Sexual assault cases are among the most difficult cases to prosecute which is why my office is committed to using a victim-centered approach to support survivors of sexual assault and to encourage survivors to have their voices heard.”

The State was represented by District Attorney Suzanne Valdez and Deputy District Attorney Joshua Seiden. The case was investigated by the Lawrence Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire in Overland Park destroyed seven cars and damaged another 13 Monday just after midnight.
Fire in Overland Park destroys multiple cars, damages others
On Friday, one man, James Kenedy, 41, was taken into custody after Tactical Response Team was...
One man taken into custody after Tactical Response Team was deployed
Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., hold hands...
LIVE: 3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Kernell missing
A family and KCPD is searching for a 29-year-old missing adult Kansas City man
KCPD investigates after utility workers discover body

Latest News

The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office stated Xaviar Michael Babudar, aka “Chiefsaholic,”...
Superfan 'Chiefsaholic' misses court date, charged with removing ankle monitor
Starlight Theatre announced Monday it is looking to fill the role of Bruiser Woods, Elle Woods'...
Your puppy performer could be Bruiser when Starlight hosts Legally Blonde the Musical
FILE — North Kansas City and Knob Noster high schools have determined that reported shooting...
Law enforcement reports unfounded swatting threats made at area high schools
Chiefs coach Andy Reid at NFL Owners Meetings
Chiefs coach Andy Reid at NFL Owners Meetings