Law enforcement reports unfounded swatting threats made at area high schools

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - North Kansas City High School has determined a reported shooting threat is unfounded Monday.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office stated the report is possibly similar to swatting incidents that took place last school year.

At about 11:50 a.m., someone with an accent that was difficult to understand called the North Kansas City Police Department’s non-emergency phone number and reported multiple people had been shot in a specific room. No other 911 calls were received to corroborate the report. Deputies and NKCPD officers responded quickly and determined there was no threat.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office also stated Knob Noster High School experience a similar situation just before 12 p.m. Monday, later determined to a be a false swatting threat.

Another threat made against Smith-Cotton Junior High School in Sedalia, Missouri, was also determined to be a prank.

