Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Law enforcement reports unfounded swatting threats made at area high schools

FILE — North Kansas City and Knob Noster high schools have determined that reported shooting...
FILE — North Kansas City and Knob Noster high schools have determined that reported shooting threats are unfounded.(Pexels)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - North Kansas City High School has determined a reported shooting threat is unfounded Monday.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office stated the report is possibly similar to swatting incidents that took place last school year.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office also stated Knob Noster High School experience a similar situation just before 12 p.m. Monday, later determined to a be a false swatting threat.

Another threat made against Smith-Cotton Junior High School in Sedalia, Missouri, was also determined to be a prank.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday, one man, James Kenedy, 41, was taken into custody after Tactical Response Team was...
One man taken into custody after Tactical Response Team was deployed
A fire in Overland Park destroyed seven cars and damaged another 13 Monday just after midnight.
Fire in Overland Park destroys multiple cars, damages others
Kernell missing
A family and KCPD is searching for a 29-year-old missing adult Kansas City man
KCPD investigates after utility workers discover body
One man dies from shooting injuries, Saturday afternoon near Stonegate Meadows apartment...
A shooting in Kansas City apartment complex leaves one dead

Latest News

Chiefs coach Andy Reid at NFL Owners Meetings
Chiefs coach Andy Reid at NFL Owners Meetings
Victim of Paseo shooting dies nearly a week later
KDOT engineering staff determined the southbound K-5 bridge over Union Pacific Railroad is...
KDOT determines K-5 bridge is unsafe for traffic
Some new concessions will be featured at Royals home games in 2023: (from left) Shareable...
Pork belly tacos, Korean corn dog and more: Royals unveil new concessions in 2023