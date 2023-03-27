KDOT determines K-5 bridge is unsafe for traffic

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Following consultation with the bridge inspection team, Kansas Department of Transportation engineering staff determined the southbound K-5 bridge over Union Pacific Railroad is unsafe for traffic and requires full closure.

KDOT announced that it would close the bridge to traffic at noon Monday in Wyandotte County.

“KDOT is evaluating options for an emergency repair and working to develop full traffic control plans,” the organization said in a release.

The closure is in an area between 10th Street and Sunshine Road.

Until detour signing plans become available, message boards will be in place noting the closure and directing motorists around it.

