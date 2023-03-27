Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KDOT determines K-5 bridge is unsafe for traffic

KDOT engineering staff determined the southbound K-5 bridge over Union Pacific Railroad is...
KDOT engineering staff determined the southbound K-5 bridge over Union Pacific Railroad is unsafe for traffic and requires full closure.(Kansas Department of Transportation)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Following consultation with the bridge inspection team, Kansas Department of Transportation engineering staff determined the southbound K-5 bridge over Union Pacific Railroad is unsafe for traffic and requires full closure.

KDOT announced that it would close the bridge to traffic at noon Monday in Wyandotte County.

“KDOT is evaluating options for an emergency repair and working to develop full traffic control plans,” the organization said in a release.

The closure is in an area between 10th Street and Sunshine Road.

Until detour signing plans become available, message boards will be in place noting the closure and directing motorists around it.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday, one man, James Kenedy, 41, was taken into custody after Tactical Response Team was...
One man taken into custody after Tactical Response Team was deployed
A fire in Overland Park destroyed seven cars and damaged another 13 Monday just after midnight.
Fire in Overland Park destroys multiple cars, damages others
Kernell missing
A family and KCPD is searching for a 29-year-old missing adult Kansas City man
KCPD investigates after utility workers discover body
One man dies from shooting injuries, Saturday afternoon near Stonegate Meadows apartment...
A shooting in Kansas City apartment complex leaves one dead

Latest News

Victim of Paseo shooting dies nearly a week later
Some new concessions will be featured at Royals home games in 2023: (from left) Shareable...
Pork belly tacos, Korean corn dog and more: Royals unveil new concessions in 2023
FILE - Zoe Schell, from Topeka, Kan., stands on the steps of the Kansas Statehouse during a...
Kansas court to review pair of unenforced abortion laws
Renderings showing what the NFL Draft in Kansas City will look like in April.
As NFL Draft nears, Union Station begins closing off areas