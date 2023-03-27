K-State athletic director named AD of the Year by NACDA

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KCTV) - An outstanding academic year of sports for Kansas State has helped athletic director Gene Taylor be named one of four recipients of the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics Athletic Director of the Year.

Taylor was named K-State’s director of athletics in April 2017. This year, the school’s football program won the Big 12 Championship and its basketball program made an Elite Eight.

The Elite Eight run came following the hiring on men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang, who is one of the four finalists for the Naismith Awards’ National Coach of the Year, following a 26-10 first season in Manhattan.

Along with Taylor, the other three winners were Utah AD Mark Harlan, Pittsburgh’s Heather Lyke and Iowa State’s Jamie Pollard.

