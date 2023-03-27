Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FORECAST: Scattered showers possible Monday evening

By Greg Bennett
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

For today we are stuck in between patterns. High-pressure has not formed within the central plains, but at this time any inclement weather isn’t expected for the next 12 hours. An upper-level low pressure hitching a ride on the cold front will deep in out of the northwest tonight, and allow for scattered showers to occur, as early as mid this evening into the early morning timeframe of Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to hold in the lower 50s both days with mild wind. By Wednesday temperatures begin to climb back to seasonal within the lower 60s. Partly sunny skies are expected during this time frame, but a new area of low pressure develops just to the west at the same time a cold front organizes north of Nebraska and begins to be forced south due to high pressure coming out of Canada.

Both systems meet each other around Thursday afternoon and begin to develop opportunities for showers and thunderstorms. The timing on the wet weather event is still unstable. However, I am seeing signs in the raw data for severe weather threats, mainly pushing into Friday. The StormTrack 5 weather team will continue to monitor the end of the week for inclement weather closely. The flipside to the storm threat are the temperatures that increase to the lower 70s. But by the weekend we expect temperatures to quickly drop back down to lower 50 Saturday only to rebound into the middle and upper 60s by Sunday and we will continue this into next week. A few chances for showers are expected but so far nothing that warrants a severe weather threat.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday, one man, James Kenedy, 41, was taken into custody after Tactical Response Team was...
One man taken into custody after Tactical Response Team was deployed
KCPD investigates after utility workers discover body
One man dies from shooting injuries, Saturday afternoon near Stonegate Meadows apartment...
A shooting in Kansas City apartment complex leaves one dead
Kernell missing
A family and KCPD is searching for a 29-year-old missing adult Kansas City man
Police say a dog lost its owner in a hit-and-run crash in Tennessee.
Dog remains unclaimed at animal shelter after owner hit, killed by truck on walk

Latest News

Morning forecast KC March 27
FORECAST: Scattered showers possible Monday evening
Storm Track 5
Clear skies and a cold start to your Monday, the day gets warmer with highs in the 50s
Storm Track 5 Weather
Cooler today, few light evening showers south DMA, slim rain chance Monday night
Alena Lee Saturday Night Forecast, 3-25
Storm Track 5 Weather Forecast, 3-25