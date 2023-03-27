Aging & Style
FORECAST: Off and on scattered showers later as we cool into the 30s, gradual warmup through the middle of the week.

By Warren Sears
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a nice and sunny afternoon, we will watch clouds start to increase into Monday evening and the overnight. This comes with our next quick moving system that brings a few showers to the area.

Any activity will likely be light and spotty, but we will have showers into early Tuesday morning.

With temperatures dipping into the lower 30s overnight, I cannot rule out a small interval of a wintry mix. The better shot stays north. No accumulation expected.

Clouds begin to decrease through Tuesday morning, giving way to a nice sunny afternoon. Highs will be cool again in the upper 40s and lower 50s with a northwest to west wind 5-10.

We really notice a temperature spike into midweek. Highs Wednesday push 60 degrees, with upper 60s and lower 70s for Thursday and Friday!

This does come with a few more rain chances however. It actually looks like the Royals home opener Thursday (3:05 PM first pitch) will begin dry and breezy. Later in the evening, a few light scattered showers are possible.

That chance is pretty low right now. We will watch closely, but I expect most of the game to be dry as of now.

Late Thursday into early Friday a few thunderstorms will be possible. There is a slim shot early Friday at a few stronger cells, especially on the Missouri side. Weekend temperatures reset to the 50s Saturday, with a quick surge back to near 70 on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

