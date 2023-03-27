Fire in Overland Park destroys multiple cars, damages others

Aging & Style
A fire in Overland Park destroyed seven cars and damaged another 13 Monday just after midnight.
A fire in Overland Park destroyed seven cars and damaged another 13 Monday just after midnight.(Overland Park Fire Department)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A fire in Overland Park just after midnight Monday morning destroyed seven cars and damaged another 13.

Overland Park Fire Department said its crews and others from the Leawood Fire Department were called to a structure fire at the Club at Indian Creek Apartments in the 10400 block of Conser Street just before 1 a.m.

The first unit on scene reported a carport on fire with multiple vehicles involved.

OPFD said it took crews less than 15 minutes to bring the fire under control and the fire was contained to the carport area and did not spread to any of the nearby buildings.

Seven cars were destroyed by the fire and another 13 suffered moderate damage from exposure to heat from the fire.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

