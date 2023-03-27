Clear skies and a cold start to your Monday, the day gets warmer with highs in the 50s

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Clouds will gradually clear this evening allowing temperatures to bottom out in the mid to upper 20s by daybreak on Monday. After this cold start we’ll see winds shift direction and come in from the south.

The should help warm temperatures into the low 50s by the afternoon before our next disturbance arrives at night. This one will bring mostly light to moderate scattered showers with some snowflakes mixing in.

We are still not expecting any accumulation with snow, but rainfall totals should be minor.

Tuesday afternoon we dry out with a mix of sun and clouds as the high returns to the low 50s. A ridge of high pressure builds in across the Midwest leading to even warmer temperatures returning mid to late week.

But this increase in warm moist air from the south will be a necessary ingredient for strong storms to develop between Thursday and Friday.

Right now it looks like the highest impacts could be felt late Thursday evening into early Friday morning.

This system will need monitoring over the next few days in order to fine tune what those impacts look like for the Kansas City area. Our weather should quiet down just in time for the upcoming weekend.

