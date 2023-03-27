Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

LIVE: Biden hosts SBA Women’s Business Summit event

Biden is hosting the SBA Women’s Business Summit in the East Room of the White House. (CNN, POOL)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is hosting a White House event Monday recognizing the U.S. Small Business Administration Women’s Business Summit.

Biden is announcing new resources to support women who own small businesses, including an expansion of the Women Business Centers network, the administration said in a news release.

According to the SBA, its Office of Women’s Business Ownership and the National Women’s Business Council are holding panels, fireside chats, and “Ask an Expert” workshops as part of the multi-day summit.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday, one man, James Kenedy, 41, was taken into custody after Tactical Response Team was...
One man taken into custody after Tactical Response Team was deployed
A fire in Overland Park destroyed seven cars and damaged another 13 Monday just after midnight.
Fire in Overland Park destroys multiple cars, damages others
Kernell missing
A family and KCPD is searching for a 29-year-old missing adult Kansas City man
KCPD investigates after utility workers discover body
One man dies from shooting injuries, Saturday afternoon near Stonegate Meadows apartment...
A shooting in Kansas City apartment complex leaves one dead

Latest News

FILE — North Kansas City and Knob Noster high schools have determined that reported shooting...
Law enforcement reports unfounded swatting threats made at area high schools
Officials give an update on the water condition after a weekend chemical spill.
Officials: No sign of contamination in Philadelphia water
The White House press secretary provided a statement from the president regarding the deadly...
White House gives statement on school shooting
Chiefs coach Andy Reid at NFL Owners Meetings
Chiefs coach Andy Reid at NFL Owners Meetings