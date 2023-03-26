Aging & Style
One man taken into custody after Tactical Response Team was deployed

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Friday, one man, James Kenedy, 41, was taken into custody after Tactical Response Team was deployed. At 2:10 p.m., Deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of 32000 Nash Road in response to a welfare check.

Upon arrival, deputies were met by Kenedy, a Harrisonville, Mo native, armed, pointing his weapon at them.

A perimeter was established while the Tactical Response Team was deployed.

After several hours of tense talks, hostage negotiators with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were able to successfully convince Kenedy to exit the residence without escalating the situation.

No injuries were reported from the other residents.

Kenedy was transported to the Cass County Jail while awaiting formal charges. A Cass County Judge issued Kenedy a warrant for 4th Degree Assault.

He is currently at the Cass County Jail with a bond of $5,000.00.

