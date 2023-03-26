Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Mother dies, 6-year-old twins hurt during police chase crash

A mother was killed and her 6-year-old twin boys were injured when a suspect in a stolen SUV...
A mother was killed and her 6-year-old twin boys were injured when a suspect in a stolen SUV crashed into their car during a police pursuit, authorities said.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 12:24 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERCULES, Calif. (AP) - A mother was killed and her 6-year-old twin boys were injured when a suspect in a stolen SUV crashed into their car in the San Francisco Bay Area during a police pursuit, authorities said Friday.

A 20-year-old man suspected of driving the stolen vehicle fled on foot after the crash Thursday but was later arrested, Hercules police Chief Joseph Vasquez said in a statement.

Ralph E. White III, of Vallejo, was booked on one count of vehicular manslaughter, three counts of evading a police officer and causing death or great bodily injury, and possession of a stolen vehicle, Vasquez said. He was being held in lieu of $375,000 bail. It was not immediately known if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Vasquez said officers received information from the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office about a stolen 2021 Mazda SUV heading toward Hercules on eastbound Interstate Highway 80. A Hercules police officer saw the vehicle exit the highway and began a pursuit after the driver of the Mazda began to accelerate, he said.

The SUV then crashed into the woman’s car in the unincorporated community of Rodeo. The 31-year-old mother died at the scene. Her two boys were taken to a hospital, he said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Less than two months into recreational pot being legal, there’s already a marijuana...
Marijuana shortage could lead to soaring prices in Missouri, business says
Police in Florida say a woman's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend
Olathe Police Ofc. Brandon Blom died at his home on March 23, 2023.
Eight-year Olathe Police veteran dies after medical emergency
A wrong-way crash on I-35 southbound shut down multiple lanes of traffic early Friday morning.
Crash on I-35 southbound near College closes multiple lanes of traffic
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 file photo, a 3D re-production of Michelangelo's David is...
Principal resigns in Fla. amid parent complaints over art lesson with image of Michelangelo’s ‘David’

Latest News

An Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, of Everman, Texas, has been...
Amber Alert for 6-year-old Texas boy discontinued
UConn guard Jordan Hawkins (24) celebrates in the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball...
UConn routs Gonzaga 82-54 for first Final Four in 9 years
Residents were urged to avoid the area of the factory about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
Search on for missing in deadly chocolate factory explosion
FILE - Phillip Washington, the nominee to become administrator of the Federal Aviation...
Biden’s pick to lead FAA withdraws amid shaky Senate support