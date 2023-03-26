K-State’s magical season comes to an end in Elite Eight

NEW YORK CITY, NY. (WIBW) - No. 9 FAU won the dog fight against Kansas State Saturday night with a 79-76 win in the Elite Eight.

This one was a battle to begin, but FAU went on a 10-2 run just before the 10 minute mark in the first half and led 22-18 after a timeout.

FAU’s largest lead was seven in that first half but they did have 12 turnovers but they outrebounded K-State 22-9. FAU shot 53.6 percent from the floor in that first half while the Wildcats shot 48.6 percent.

The Owls led 42-38 at the break but Kansas State quickly got the lead back at 44-42 off a Nae’Qwan Tomlin bucket.

The big question was how Markquis Nowell would follow-up his masterful performance against Michigan State in the Sweet 16. At the media timeout at 15:30, Nowell had 18 points and nine assists and putting the Wildcats back on top 49-47.

Kansas State went on a mini run and got their lead up to 57-50 after a timeout with 11:36 to go, after Nowell hit a three from the logo and a Nae’Qwan Tomlin layup.

FAU regained the lead at 64-63 after a Vladislav Goldin dunk with just under six minutes to go.

After getting into foul trouble early and only playing 18 minutes, Keyontae Johnson fouled out with under 3:00 to go.

“Just tried to play aggressive as much as I could. Tried to match their intensity, but it backfired on me,” Johnson said.

K-State lost some momentum after that and trailed 72-64 with 2:44 to go, but then started to come back, trailing by three after a three-pointer by Nowell.

FAU was still holding that lead but Cam Carter came up clutch to bring the game within one, 74-73 with 22 seconds to go. The Owls would sink two free throws to make it a 77-74 game with 17.9 left in the game. Then, Tomlin got a quick two making it a 77-76 game with eights ticks remaining after a K-State timeout.

Kansas State started to run into foul trouble as Keyontae Johnson and David N’Guessan both fouled out about a minute from each other. Johnson finished with nine and N’Guessan had two points.

Michael Forrest sank two free throws to make it a 79-76 game and K-State couldn’t muster anything else with six seconds to go and that was the ball game.

“We were just trying to get the ball up the court, we didn’t have any more time outs. And I was just trying to space, and Quis said be ready to shoot, and when I got the ball I felt like I didn’t really have a shot. So I tried to create room, and I didn’t really know where I was but, I probably should’ve just tried to get a shot up so. It’s something I’m gonna have to live with,” Ismael Massoud said about the final seconds of the game.

Nowell finished with a double-double, 30 points and 12 assists and was named the MVP of the East Region. Tomlin had 14 points and six rebounds.

FAU had four of their starters score in double figures but turned the ball over 22 times and still managed to get it done.

Kansas State ends their incredible season at 26-10.

“I just think about all the times that we had all the good memories that we had throughout the season. But God’s plan is not our plan,” said Markquis Nowell.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.