Forecast: Cloudy and cooler Sunday, more rounds of rain still possible

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A line of showers and a few storms will continue pushing eastward and move into our viewing area after sunset.

This line could include gusty wind, pockets of heavy rain, and some rumbles of thunder, but severe weather is not expected at this time. The rain will exit out viewing area overnight with dry conditions expected for most by daybreak Sunday.

After that clouds will thicken Sunday afternoon with another round of rain possible for areas south and east of the metro.

Unsettled weather will continue into next week with several more rounds of rain on the horizon. Monday should be mainly dry for most of the day before our next wave comes in at night.

As temperatures cool into the low to mid 30s rain could mix in or changeover to wet snow.

Most of this activity looks to be out of here by sunrise on Tuesday with a brief break in precipitation before another system heads our way by the second half of the week.

This storm system looks to bring a bit more measurable rain to the area along with some thunderstorms.

The timing of the cold front associated with this system is still yet to be determined which could impact which day sees the bulk of the rain and how warm our temperatures get.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.