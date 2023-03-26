A family and KCPD is searching for a 29-year-old missing adult Kansas City man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A family is searching for their loved one on Sunday evening. KCPD released a missing person’s report on Divante J Kernell, 29.

Kernell is a black male, about five feet and seven inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. Kernell was last seen on Sunday afternoon, driving his black 2013 Toyota Corolla, around 1:30 p.m., in the area of east 87th street and Lane avenue.

The family is concerned for Kernell’s mental health and physical well-being.

If located please contact 911 immediately.

