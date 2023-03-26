Aging & Style
Cooler today, few light evening showers south DMA, slim rain chance Monday night

By Warren Sears
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a quick shot of rain Saturday night into early Sunday morning, a weak cold front moved through and will leave us much cooler by Sunday afternoon.

Highs will struggle today to even reach 50 degrees, so I expect many of us to stay locked in the mid to upper 40s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a west/northwest wind 10-15.

There is a slim chance for a few light showers south of the metro into Sunday evening, but I am not expecting much.

Lows Sunday night dip into the upper 20s.

We stay cool with a few more slim shots at showers through the next few days. Highs Monday stay in the lower 50s.

Most of Monday is dry but into the late evening we will watch for a quick moving area of spotty showers. Since we will be cooler, a few snowflakes could mix in during the early morning on Tuesday.

We start to notice warmer air working back in by Wednesday with highs pushing back to 60. Thursday and Friday bring a prominent shot of spring with upper 60s and lower 70s!

This however comes with more rain chances. The Royals home opener is on Thursday afternoon and we are tracking the potential for a few scattered showers.

Nothing that should delay the game as of now… Friday morning could bring a few more thunderstorms. Temperatures stay pleasant into next weekend

