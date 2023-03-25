Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Sweet 16 visitors impressed by Kansas City

By Mark Poulose
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City and T-Mobile Center hosted two Sweet 16 basketball games on Friday night. None of the teams that played in the games were local, so Kansas City is full of out-of-town basketball fans this weekend.

The Miami Hurricanes, Houston Cougars, Xavier Musketeers, and Texas Longhorns are competing for one spot in the Final Four. The four teams brought their loud and proud fanbases to Kansas City. Plus, KC is impressing it’s out-of-town visitors.

“What is sweeter than a city where the barbecue is great and the basketball is better?” said Xavier fan Shannon Cassidy Cox.

Fans from Texas, Cincinnati, and South Florida invaded the Power & Light District Friday afternoon. They told KCTV5 the trip to Kansas City is going great.

“Everyone here has had some great southern hospitality even though we are in the Midwest,” said Miami fan Sharon Budman.

“We like it here,” said Houston fan Jeremy Harris. “It’s a great town. People are very friendly. A little bit colder than we’re used to, but it’s a great town.”

Since it’s Kansas City, visitors want to eat barbecue. But, they also said the basketball tournament has shown them a different side of Kansas City.

“Great city. Great town to come visit,” said Xavier fan Shawn McDermott. “Going to have some barbecue, obviously, and just have a great time.”

“The area around the arena is really neat because you have so many places to hang out before and after the game,” said Houston fan Steven Chiara. “All the fans kind of congregate here, so it’s a neat experience to come up here and enjoy the Kansas City basketball.”

Many of our city’s visitors also came into town through the new terminal at KCI. They gave the new terminal glowing reviews.

“First, I had to check and make sure I was in the right city because I had been to the airport before and it’s totally different,” said Chiara. “It looks awesome.”

“New airport was fantastic,” said McDermott. “I literally got off my flight yesterday afternoon and was like, ‘Wow, this is different.’”

“The airport is awesome,” Budman said. “It’s clean and everybody is really nice.”

The fun is not over in downtown Kansas City. The Midwest Region will crown a winner on Sunday, who will earn a berth to the Final Four in Houston.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Less than two months into recreational pot being legal, there’s already a marijuana...
Marijuana shortage could lead to soaring prices in Missouri, business says
A motorcyclist and passenger were killed in a crash in Independence on Wednesday night when a...
Stolen vehicle suspect flees Independence police, kills motorcyclist and passenger in crash
The El Toro Loco location in Lenexa, Kansas.
Department of Labor sues Kansas restaurants to recover $771K in minimum wage losses
Police in Florida say a woman's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend
Generic.
Three juveniles seriously injured in rollover crash

Latest News

March Madness isn’t the only thing attracting travelers to the Kansas City area. As the warmer...
Local businesses attract RVs as spring travel picks up
A 26-year-old Independence man is facing charges following a crash on Wednesday, which killed...
Man charged with murder following crash that killed 2 in Independence
The NCAA Tournament rolls on and makes its stop in KC tonight. KCTV5's Mark Poulose was live at...
Fans excited for tonight's basketball games in KC
Friday’s Sweet Sixteen at the T-Mobile Center is a homecoming for Texas star Christian Bishop.
Lee's Summit West grad to play in Sweet Sixteen in KC