Sweet 16 visitors impressed by Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City and T-Mobile Center hosted two Sweet 16 basketball games on Friday night. None of the teams that played in the games were local, so Kansas City is full of out-of-town basketball fans this weekend.

The Miami Hurricanes, Houston Cougars, Xavier Musketeers, and Texas Longhorns are competing for one spot in the Final Four. The four teams brought their loud and proud fanbases to Kansas City. Plus, KC is impressing it’s out-of-town visitors.

“What is sweeter than a city where the barbecue is great and the basketball is better?” said Xavier fan Shannon Cassidy Cox.

Fans from Texas, Cincinnati, and South Florida invaded the Power & Light District Friday afternoon. They told KCTV5 the trip to Kansas City is going great.

“Everyone here has had some great southern hospitality even though we are in the Midwest,” said Miami fan Sharon Budman.

“We like it here,” said Houston fan Jeremy Harris. “It’s a great town. People are very friendly. A little bit colder than we’re used to, but it’s a great town.”

Since it’s Kansas City, visitors want to eat barbecue. But, they also said the basketball tournament has shown them a different side of Kansas City.

“Great city. Great town to come visit,” said Xavier fan Shawn McDermott. “Going to have some barbecue, obviously, and just have a great time.”

“The area around the arena is really neat because you have so many places to hang out before and after the game,” said Houston fan Steven Chiara. “All the fans kind of congregate here, so it’s a neat experience to come up here and enjoy the Kansas City basketball.”

Many of our city’s visitors also came into town through the new terminal at KCI. They gave the new terminal glowing reviews.

“First, I had to check and make sure I was in the right city because I had been to the airport before and it’s totally different,” said Chiara. “It looks awesome.”

“New airport was fantastic,” said McDermott. “I literally got off my flight yesterday afternoon and was like, ‘Wow, this is different.’”

“The airport is awesome,” Budman said. “It’s clean and everybody is really nice.”

The fun is not over in downtown Kansas City. The Midwest Region will crown a winner on Sunday, who will earn a berth to the Final Four in Houston.

