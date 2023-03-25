Aging & Style
A shooting in Kansas City apartment complex leaves one dead

One man dies from shooting injuries, Saturday afternoon near Stonegate Meadows apartment...
One man dies from shooting injuries, Saturday afternoon near Stonegate Meadows apartment complex. Just after 1 p.m., KCPD was dispatched to 10400 east 43rd street on a reported shooting.(MGN)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One man dies from shooting injuries, Saturday afternoon near Stonegate Meadows apartment complex. Just after 1 p.m., KCPD was dispatched to 10400 east 43rd street on a reported shooting.

Upon arrival to the scene, officers found an adult male in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to a police report, officers began to attempt life saving measures. Paramedics transported the victim to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

KCPD did not provide any details as to what led up to the deadly interaction.

Detectives are canvassing the area for potential witnesses and evidence. KCPD is asking if anyone saw anything in the area or has any information, to contact the Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information submitted anonymously to the TIPS hotline that result in an arrest.

