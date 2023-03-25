Man submits plea after Wichita woman is killed in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A man has pleaded guilty to killing a woman from Wichita in Overland Park, Kansas, last year.

According to the Johnson County district attorney, Anthony Duane Smith pleaded guilty Thursday to involuntary manslaughter.

He is set to be sentenced on May 15.

The charge was filed in connection with the death of Sharell Holloman.

According to KCTV5′s previous reporting, there was a shooting that happened around 6 a.m. in the 9700 block of W. 145th Terrace on March 20, 2022.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but ultimately passed away due to her injuries.

Overland Park police later identified her and said she was from Wichita, Kansas.

At that time, they noted that a person of interest had been taken into custody.

