Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Man charged with murder following crash that killed 2 in Independence

By Emily Rittman
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A 26-year-old Independence man is facing charges following a crash on Wednesday, which killed two people who were riding a motorcycle.

Melvin T. Brown faces two counts of second-degree murder, resisting arrest, leaving the scene of an accident, and tampering with a motor vehicle charges.

This began when an officer saw a Jeep that was previously reported stolen. The officer tried to coordinate the deployment of stop sticks to prevent a pursuit, but the driver kept going. Investigators say Brown drove at speeds ranging from 28 mph to up 93 mph to avoid being pulled over.

Around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, police say Brown struck a motorcycle near Scott Avenue and Winner Road. The crash killed the driver of the motorcycle, Jake Jackson Monteer, and passenger Jessica Marie Fields.

“It is a shame when something like this happens,” one neighbor said. “We just pray for them.”

That neighbor placed a “Watch for Motorcycles” sign in the area.

“It really bothers you,” they continued. “I’ve been riding [motorcycles] for many years, and you just hate to see anybody get hurt.”

During an inspection of the Jeep following the crash, police say they observed the ignition column of the Jeep was broken in numerous pieces. Two screwdrivers were found on the driver’s seat of the vehicle. The rear vent window on the driver’s side was broken out and had been taped over. The Jeep was reported stolen from NW Prairie View Road in Kansas City.

According to court records, a preliminary toxicology lab test of Brown’s blood found the presence of amphetamine, methamphetamine and cannabinoids. A confirmation toxicology lab test is pending.

Brown is being held on a $300,000 cash-only bond. His mugshot is not yet available.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Less than two months into recreational pot being legal, there’s already a marijuana...
Marijuana shortage could lead to soaring prices in Missouri, business says
A motorcyclist and passenger were killed in a crash in Independence on Wednesday night when a...
Stolen vehicle suspect flees Independence police, kills motorcyclist and passenger in crash
The El Toro Loco location in Lenexa, Kansas.
Department of Labor sues Kansas restaurants to recover $771K in minimum wage losses
Police in Florida say a woman's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend
Generic.
Three juveniles seriously injured in rollover crash

Latest News

March Madness isn’t the only thing attracting travelers to the Kansas City area. As the warmer...
Local businesses attract RVs as spring travel picks up
A 26-year-old Independence man is facing charges following a crash on Wednesday, which killed...
Man charged with murder following crash that killed 2 in Independence
The NCAA Tournament rolls on and makes its stop in KC tonight. KCTV5's Mark Poulose was live at...
Fans excited for tonight's basketball games in KC
Friday’s Sweet Sixteen at the T-Mobile Center is a homecoming for Texas star Christian Bishop.
Lee's Summit West grad to play in Sweet Sixteen in KC