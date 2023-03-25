KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCPD search for missing 11-year-old juvenile, TreVion Brown.

Brown was last seen on Thursday evening, wearing a red coat and red pants, leaving on foot from a friends house near 1325 Vine Street in Kansas City, Missouri. Brown is a black male with brown eyes and brown curly hair.

Brown is known to frequent the Metro Bus System to get around. According to Brown’s Mother, he uses the Prospect and 31st street buses the most.

If located, or able to provide any information, KCPD is asking for you to contact the KCPD Juvenile Section at 816-234-5150.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.